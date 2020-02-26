MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the MillerCoors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a MillerCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings. MillerCoors public relations confirmed to WISN that there was an incident.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.” TMJ-TV reported that facilities in the are including the MillerCoors campus and a nearby school were on lockdown as police continued their investigation.

MillerCoors holds tours for the public and is a popular stop for tourists visiting Milwaukee, but it was no immediately clear if tours were being held at the time of the incident. TMJ-TV reported seeing employees standing outside of the building talking.