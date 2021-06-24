Microsoft debuts Windows 11; first major update in 6 years

The newest version of Microsoft's flagship operating system will be a successor to today's Windows 10, which the company introduced in 2015.

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, that has a new Start Menu and other features.

The newest version of Microsoft's flagship operating system announced Thursday will be a successor to today's Windows 10, which the company introduced in 2015.

Windows 11 is expected to become available later this year on new computers and other devices and as a free update for those with Windows 10.

Microsoft's virtual announcement event was affected by technical difficulties, forcing the company to recommend some viewers watch it on Twitter instead.

When it launched Windows 10 six years ago, Microsoft was hoping that the new operating system would help it rebuild loyalty among users who were increasingly relying on tablets, smartphones and other devices.

Windows has been a PC workhorse for decades. Its first version launched in 1985, offering computer novices a “graphical user interface” so they could click on icons and menus with a mouse button rather than simply type commands into a blank screen.