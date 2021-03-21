x
Miami Beach extends emergency curfew for at least another week

The police chief says Miami partying 'couldn't go on any longer.'
City of Miami Beach Police officers arrest several males on Ocean Drive and 10th Street as spring break has officially begun Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Miami Beach officials are extending an emergency 8 p.m. curfew for at least another week.

Sunday's decision by city commissioners comes after days of intense partying, where unruly crowds gathered by the thousands on South Beach, fighting in the streets, destroying property and ignoring mask and other COVID-19 orders. 

The nightly curfews go from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Tourists are being encouraged to stay inside their hotels and pedestrians or vehicles are not allowed to enter the restricted area after 8 p.m. 

According to CBS Miami, while residents were exempt from the causeway shutdowns that coincided with the curfew, many complained they spent hours stuck in traffic after the bridges were closed. 

SWAT officers in bulletproof vests dispersed pepper spray balls to break up defiant crowds. 

Miami Beach Police say more than 1,000 people have been arrested this month. CBS Miami reports City Manager Raul Aguila said more than half of those arrests are people from out of state. He also said people are coming "to engage in lawlessness and an 'anything goes' party attitude," according to the news outlet.

Aguila also noted the crowds were simply gathering in the streets by the thousands and not eating at restaurants or shopping at local businesses, which generates much-needed tourism dollars, CBS Miami said.

The police chief says Miami partying "couldn't go on any longer." 

