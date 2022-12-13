USCG: 2 men aboard sailboat traveling to Florida rescued 200 miles east of Delaware

Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, gained the attention of the Silver Muna crew by waiving their arms and a flag before they were rescued.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAPE MAY, N.J. — The U.S. Coast Guard and maritime partners were able to locate two men who disappeared on a sailboat traveling to Florida.

Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, were found aboard the 30-foot sailing vessel Atrevida II about 213 miles east of Delaware, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The last time the duo spoke with family and friends was on Dec. 3, when they left Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.

"We are overjoyed with the outcome of the case and look forward to reuniting Mr. Hyde and Mr. DiTomasso with their family and friends," the spokesperson for Coast Guard Atlantic Area, Cmdr. Daniel Scrader, said.

They originally set sail from Cape May, New Jersey, and were headed to Marathon, Florida, before they lost communication.

"The Atrevida II was found to be without fuel and power, rendering their radios and navigation equipment inoperable," the U.S. Coast Guard said in a report. "Hyde and DiTomasso gained the attention of the Silver Muna crew by waiving their arms and a flag."

Hyde, DiTomasso and a pet dog were rescued and brought aboard Silver Muna at 4:18 p.m. There were no injuries reported and they will remain aboard the vessel as it heads to its next port of call in New York City. From there, they will be tansferred to a Coast Guard vessel for evaluation and to be reunited with their family and friends.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Fifth District command center on Dec. 11 were notified that Hyde and DiTommasso were overdue. Attempts to locate them were unanswered and the Coast Guard launched multiple aircrafts and cutters to search for the sailboat, Atrevida II.