Mel Stute, trainer of 1986 Preakness winner, dies at 93

Mel Stute won 2,000 races in a career that began in the late 1940s and ended when he retired in 2011.

LOS ANGELES — Mel Stute, who trained Snow Chief to victory in the 1986 Preakness, has died at the age of 93. His son, Gary, says his father died at a rental home near Del Mar racetrack north of San Diego. 

Gary Stute says his father had been bedridden since falling and injuring his knee last month. 

Mel Stute won 2,000 races in a career that began in the late 1940s and ended when he retired in 2011. He had career purse earnings of $55,653,244. 

Credit: AP
In an undated photo provided by Benoit Photo, Mel Stute is seen at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Mel Stute, trainer of 1986 Preakness winner and Eclipse Award champion 3-year-old male Snow Chief, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He was 93.(Benoit Photo via AP)