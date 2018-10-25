A rerun of "Megyn Kelly Today" aired on Thursday, with NBC telling USA TODAY the show would not be live for the rest of the week, as rumors swirled her time on the morning show is coming to an end.

Her absence came two days after she angered "Today" viewers and NBC colleagues by defending blackface Halloween costumes. Her Wednesday episode largely centered on her on-air apology for the controversy.

A source at the show confirms to USA TODAY there's an expectation that her hour of the "Today" show will be canceled today.

During a round-table discussion on Tuesday, Kelly seemingly defended "blackface" and "white face" for the October holiday because it was "OK when I was a kid as long as you were dressing like a character.”

At the top of Wednesday's show, she said, "I want to begin with two words: I'm sorry," she said at the top of Wednesday morning's show. "You may have heard that yesterday we had a conversation about political correctness and Halloween costumes. ... I defended the idea (of blackface), saying that as long it was respectful and part of a Halloween costume, that it seemed OK. Well, I was wrong, and I am sorry."

On Wednesday night, The Hollywood Reporter and Wall Street Journal reported Kelly's exit from the morning show is imminent, noting that she'd parted ways with her agent, who also represents her boss at NBC News, Noah Oppenheim.

USA TODAY has reached out to Kelly, NBC and the "Today" show for comment.

This story is developing.

Contributing: Gary Levin

© 2018 USATODAY.COM