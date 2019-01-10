MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The request has been made, and now other law enforcement officers are asked to step up to the plate.

Soon-to-be 8-year-old McKinleigh Berry, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, has stage two kidney disease and motor stereotypies. All she wants for her birthday are cards from the men and women in uniform, it says.

They tweeted out the call for help Monday:

Cards can be sent to 1806 N. York in Muskogee, OK 74403, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.



