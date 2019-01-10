MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The request has been made, and now other law enforcement officers are asked to step up to the plate.
Soon-to-be 8-year-old McKinleigh Berry, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, has stage two kidney disease and motor stereotypies. All she wants for her birthday are cards from the men and women in uniform, it says.
They tweeted out the call for help Monday:
Cards can be sent to 1806 N. York in Muskogee, OK 74403, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
What other people are reading right now:
- These new Florida laws go into effect Oct. 1
- She stole $358.23 worth of property at Walmart, police say. Then she pepper sprayed staff
- 'He will be laid to rest with family': Public asked to attend funeral for veteran with no family
- 'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash arrested on domestic battery charges
- Surprise September snowstorm creates unforgettable wintry wedding photos
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter