MACON, Ga. — McDonald's wants to thank healthcare heroes and first responders for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic with free meals.

The fast-food chain is giving out free "Thank you Meals" starting Wednesday, to show their appreciation. The offer lasts through Tuesday, May 5.

Healthcare workers and first responders can get a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner by showing their work badge or ID.

Here are the free meal options McDonald's is offering:

Breakfast: A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit will be offered.

Lunch and Dinner: A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets, or a Filet-O-Fish will be offered.

All meals come with any size soft drink, tea, or hot coffee and small fries or a hash brown for breakfast.

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said President of McDonald's Joe Erlinger in a news release. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”

There is a limit of one "Thank You Meal" per person per day at participating McDonald's locations.

RELATED: Thank You, Straight from the Heart! | Unsung heroes at Medical Center, Navicent Health

RELATED: Thank You, Straight from the Heart! | Monroe County first responders

RELATED: Thank You, Straight From the Heart! | Bibb County Sheriff's Office