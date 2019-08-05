A Colorado teen who plans to join the Marines is being hailed as a hero after tackling one of the gunmen at a Colorado high school. The shooting left one dead and eight others injured.

Brendan Bialy was one of the students who helped stop the shooters at STEM School Highlands Ranch l in suburban Colorado. The Marines have confirmed that Bialy is a current poolee.

"Brendan's courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring," Captain Michael Maggitti said in a statement." "His decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates."

Bialy is scheduled to begin his recruit training with the Marines this summer.

The family has declined to make any public appearances at this time out of respect for the victims of the shooting, according to the family's attorney.

“When I spoke to him he was still in shock and primarily concerned with the victims and their families," said attorney Mark L. Bryant. "This young man like many of our young youth are compelled by their families, communities, and own internal convictions and strength to act immediately and selflessly. His message is strength to all."