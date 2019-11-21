A website dedicated to news about the marijuana industry wants to pay someone $3,000 a month to test and review cannabis products. But if you're just hoping to get paid to get high, read the fine print.

American Marijuana, which calls itself one of the "most trusted medical marijuana resources online," says it wants to find someone who has extensive knowledge about marijuana to produce unbiased reviews and opinions about products. And this person gets to work from home.

The Cannabis Product Reviewer has to live somewhere in the U.S. or Canada where medical marijuana is legal. In addition to writing a blog, the applicant has to be willing to star in videos about how each product performs and differs from others. So if you're thinking this might be a side gig, don't expect to keep it a secret.

The person also needs to be physically fit and in generally good health.

This is only for people over 18. In addition to a resume and a headshot or 60-second introduction video, applicants must provide at least six street names, nicknames or slang terms for marijuana.

"But DO NOT expect us to hire you just because you can smoke because we’re looking for a guy who also has extensive knowledge of marijuana to educate our readers," the ad reads.

The hire will be contacted on December 4.