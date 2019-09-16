Talk about beating the odds!

An Oregon man is $4.6 million richer after winning the state’s Megabucks jackpot.

Stu MacDonald of Bend said he would go and purchase his ticket every week and his wife would tell him, “get the winning ticket.”

When he went to purchase his tickets on Sept. 7, he told Oregon Lottery officials his wife Claudia forgot to tell him her usual phrase.

On that day, he bought the quick pick ticket anyway and became $4.6 million richer.

“I am a very lucky guy,” MacDonald told lottery officials. “I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”

Officials say MacDonald chose to take his lottery winnings in one lump sum which was worth $2.3 million. After taxes, he took home $1.56 million.

