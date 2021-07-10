US Marshals think this man at a Dodgers game might be one of their 15 most wanted

John Ruffo has been on the run for more than two decades after he was convicted for a $350 million bank fraud scheme in the '90s.

WASHINGTON — John Ruffo is one of the U.S. Marshals' most wanted fugitives and has been on the run for nearly 23 years. But now investigators think they may have spotted him...sitting behind home plate at a Los Angeles Dodgers Game.

In the late 1990s, Ruffo was convicted for his role in one of the largest bank fraud scams in American history and sentenced to more than 17 years behind bars. When it was time for him to begin serving his prison sentence, he never showed and has been on the run since November 1998.

The U.S. Marshals announced this week that they're looking for the public's help to identify a man they believe looks like Ruffo, who attended a 2016 Major League Baseball game between the Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox in Los Angeles.

The unidentified man is seen in a blue shirt, just behind home plate, on live television. The Marshals said in a press release that federal investigators received a tip in Sept. 2016 that Ruffo attended the Aug. 5, 2016 game, but it's not clear why the info is just being released now.

The man officials are trying to identify was sitting in Section 1 Dugout Club, Row EE, Seat 10. Marshals say that while they've been able to find out who purchased the ticket, they haven't yet been able to identify the man in the seat who resembles Ruffo.

Ruffo has been on the run for more than two decades now, with the last confirmed sighting being a surveillance photo from an ATM in November 1998. He would now be 66-years-old. Investigators say that $13 million remains unaccounted from the $350 million bank fraud scheme.

Marshals say that Ruffo has many international connections, so there's a high likelihood that he's been living abroad.