A police report shows a witness was walking with the victim when someone, who appeared to be hiding behind a corner, "popped out" and began stabbing the man.

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested after stabbing a person in D.C. in a seemingly random attack in broad daylight.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 1300 block of H Street in Northeast just after 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. The man was taken to an area hospital for help with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

A police incident report shows a witness was walking with the victim when someone, who appeared to be hiding behind a corner, "popped out" and began stabbing the man with a knife.

The victim was able to grab the suspect's arms behind and the witness tackled the suspect to the ground. After a short struggle, the witness and victim were able to run away, while the suspect ran in the opposite direction.

Officers claim the witness began shouting that the victim had been stabbed causing a second witness to call for help, after seeing the victim bleeding on the ground.

The two witnesses reportedly tried to help the stabbed man until first responders could arrive.

Police have since identified the suspect as 42-year-old Glynn Neal. He has been arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife).

There is no word on any motive behind the seemingly random attack.

While the victim has not been identified, he appears to be a member of U.S. Senator Rand Paul. The senator released a statement following the stabbing:

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

