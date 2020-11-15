Deputies: Man pretending to be DEA agent arrested for bringing BB gun to Disney Springs

Deputies say they found identical badges to the one he presented for sale on Amazon.

BAY LAKE, Fla. — An 18-year-old attempting to enter Disney Springs was arrested Friday for carrying a BB gun and pretending to be a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were alerted to Nataniel Smith by Disney Security who said they believed he was in possession of a concealed weapon during a security checkpoint at the outdoor dining, shopping and entertainment complex.

Security also accused Smith of claiming to be law enforcement. So, deputies asked and Smith told them he was recently hired as a DEA agent out of Georgia before presenting them with a fake badge, according to an arrest report.

When deputies asked for ID, Smith said he didn't have it with him and that "he was upset with himself as it was against DEA policy to be without his photo identification." He also wasn't able to provide any contact information for a supervisor. That's when the sheriff's office says the 18-year-old started to become anxious.

Why? Well, one deputy did some research of their own while another questioned Smith further. Turns out the badge he'd provided was identical to false DEA badges being sold on Amazon, according to an arrest report.

Eventually, deputies say Smith confessed his law enforcement involvement is false and he was cuffed and searched, which is when deputies discovered the BB gun holstered in an inner waistband.

Smith faces charges of falsely personating an officer, unlawful display of a badge and carrying a concealed weapon.

