HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — A man posing as a police officer picked the wrong vehicle to pull over Friday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said Valiery Portlock, 25, was driving late Friday when he turned on emergency lights and blew an airhorn to get a van to pull over.

The van was carrying detectives from the Nassau County Police Department's electronics squad.

The detectives pulled over, approached Portlock and told them who they were, and he drove away into oncoming traffic. Eventually, the highway patrol stopped him.

Portlock has been charged with criminal impersonation, fleeing from police and reckless endangerment.

