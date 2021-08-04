Man found dead, 8 injured after explosion in northeast Columbus

Two people went to the hospital in critical condition according to Columbus Fire officials.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead after an explosion at a paint plant in northeast Columbus Thursday morning.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told 10TV the explosion happened around 12:05 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paints plant on Leonard Avenue and triggered a fire.

A number of people inside the building managed to escape on their own and were taken to local hospitals.

However, two people were trapped and had to be rescued by emergency crews. Those two victims went to the hospital in critical condition, but Martin says they are now stable.

Martin says by Thursday morning they were able to see more damage and see how the building structure had been compromised.

After consulting with representatives from the business to understand what hazards to expect, fire investigators were able to go into some new areas of the building.

The unaccounted person, 44-year-old Wendell Light, was found dead around 9:16 a.m. Light was a Press Room Supervisor.

