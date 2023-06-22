Red Rocks says it will 'talk with Mother Nature' after hail sends 7 to hospital

Hail up to the size of tennis balls pelted Red Rocks concertgoers. Seven people were taken to the hospital.

MORRISON, Colo. — Seven people were taken to the hospital and more than 100 others were treated on the scene for injuries sustained in a hailstorm at the Louis Tomlinson concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on Wednesday night.

West Metro Fire reported that seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Eighty to 90 people were tr e ated on scene by Stadium Medical, and another 25 were treated by West Metro, they said Thursday morning. Injuries included cuts and broken bones, West Metro said.

Concertgoers scrambled for cover as hail blasted through the venue just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area including Red Rocks at 9:04 p.m. by the National Weather Service office in Boulder.

At 9:14 p.m., Red Rocks' official Twitter account announced they were in a weather delay.

Hail up to the size of tennis balls covered the ground, forcing people to take cover.

At 10:25 p.m., the venue tweeted that the show has officially been postponed.

"Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!" Tomlinson tweeted. "Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!"

"We want to take a moment to acknowledge the severe weather event at Red Rocks last night and offer our sincere best wishes to everyone affected by last night’s storms across Colorado," Red Rocks tweeted Thursday morning.

"We hope to see Louis Tomlinson and his fans back soon under clear Colorado skies – we know this was supposed to be a special night and many of you traveled long distances to be here, which makes decisions regarding the postponement or cancellation of shows even harder."

"The Red Rocks crew would like to thank the teams at West Metro Fire, Stadium Medical, Argus, Aramark, Denver Fire, Denver Police, the Mountain Parks Rangers, our own staff and fans for their work and cooperation in a fast-developing situation," said the venue.

"And, we’re having a little talk with Mother Nature about this weather business at Red Rocks. Between a wind-whipped opening night wildfire, snow showers, torrential rains and hail, it’s been a crazy six weeks in the foothills."

