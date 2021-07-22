x
Luke Combs pays for funeral costs for men who died at Faster Horses Festival

The three men were later identified as Dawson Brown, Kole Sova, and Richie Mays of Michigan Center.
FILE - Singer-songwriter Luke Combs speaks in the press room after winning awards for male vocalist of the year and song of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, file photo. NASCAR will attempt some normalcy at the season-opening Daytona 500 with a live pre-race concert featuring country music star Luke Combs. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Country music star Luke Combs says he is paying for the funerals of three men who died over the weekend at the Faster Horses Festival, according to a story by WLNS in Lansing.

The three men were later identified as Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays of Michigan Center.

The three men died of carbon monoxide that was leaking into their travel trailer at the festival on July 17. 

Combs' representative Asha Goodman confirms the information to WLNS, and added Combs is not making any further comment on the payment.

Faster Horses released this statement about the deaths on Monday.

All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend, as confirmed by...

Posted by Faster Horses Festival on Monday, July 19, 2021

