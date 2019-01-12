Social media star Olivia Jade Giannulli has posted her first YouTube video since the arrest of her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, put her at the center of the college admissions scandal.

In her first video in nearly nine months, the former University of Southern California student who goes by Olivia Jade on social media says it's time to move on with her life and start posting again, but she says she won't be talking about the scandal.

RELATED: 'Fuller House' releases final season trailer without Lori Loughlin

RELATED: Loughlin, Giannulli fighting new charges in admissions case

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters falsely labeled as recruits to the USC crew team. They have pleaded not guilty.

Jade went silent on social media at the time and lost advertising deals that included cosmetics retailer Sephora and hair products company TRESemme.