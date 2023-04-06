Here's what that loud boom heard around the DC area Sunday was

Multiple sources report hearing a loud boom across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Sunday. Homeland Security says it is "no threat."

WASHINGTON — If you heard a loud boom in the D.C. area on Sunday afternoon and wondered what it was, officials are calling it a "sonic boom" caused by a military plane.

According to multiple sources, the sound heard was sonic boom from a plane out of Joint Base Andrews.

It was caused by an authorized Department of Defense flight.

The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time. — Annapolis OEM (@AnnapolisOEM) June 4, 2023

We have confirmed that the loud boom heard in Bowie was a sonic boom from a plane out of Joint Base Andrews. — Bowie Maryland (@CityofBowie) June 4, 2023

WUSA9 received multiple reports of a loud boom heard across the DMV Sunday afternoon.

Several witnesses reported it shook their homes.

D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the department was aware of the reports of a loud boom heard across the District and that it was "no threat at this time."

6/4 (3:32PM): We are aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud “boom” this afternoon. There is no threat at this time. — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) June 4, 2023

Prince William County 911 also tweeted about the noise saying it was confirmed over mutual aid radios it was a sonic boom.

Heared a boom?!? It's been confirmed over are mutual aid radios it was a SONIC BOOM ! ✈️✈️ #PWC911 pic.twitter.com/ZvoBvUijoW — PrinceWilliamCounty911 (@PWCounty911) June 4, 2023

At 3:50 p.m., the Virginia State Police were notified of a possible aircraft crash in the Staunton/Blue Ridge Parkway region. Search efforts are currently underway by state and local law enforcement.

Officials have not said if this crash is related to the loud boom.

A sonic boom is "a loud explosive noise caused by the shock wave from an aircraft traveling faster than the speed of sound."

