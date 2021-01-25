x
Texas girl scout creates 'cookie commercial' instead of traditional door knocking during COVID-19 pandemic

A Round Rock girl scout is getting creative with her cookie selling amid the COVID-19 precautions.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — It's officially Girl Scout cookie season, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, going door knocking isn't really an option. 

But one local scout has come up with a creative alternative.

"Hi! I am Harper Fournier and I'm going to be showing you about how to sell cookies this year," said Harper Fournier.

Fournier is a Round Rock first grader and her mother, Kristen, is a librarian at her school. 

The mother-daughter duo wanted people to feel safe during the cookie-buying process this year, so they decided to come up with a new selling format amid all of the COVID-19 precautions.

The young girl scout used a program that she learned about in school during virtual learning to create the commercial. 

"[Harper] likes to get on with her grandparents and share her screen and her little presentation she makes, I told her 'You need to make a commercial!' and she was like 'Can I do google slides?'," said Kristen Fournier, Harper's mother.

KVUE asked Harper Fournier why she likes being a girl scout.

"I like it because I can help other people," said Harper Fournier.

Click here if you're interested in supporting local troops and buying cookies with contactless delivery. 

