0:32 p.m.

Texas Tech and Virginia are headed to overtime in the national title game, the first time it will be decided in an extra session since Kansas beat Memphis in 2008 in San Antonio.

The Red Raiders trailed 65-64 when Jarrett Culver hit a go-ahead basket, and Norense Odiase —a 61 percent foul shooter— added two free throws to extend the lead with 22.5 seconds to go.

Rather than call timeout, the Cavaliers' Ty Jerome rushed up the left side of the floor and kicked it across to De'Andre Hunter, whose 3-pointer knotted the game 68-all with 12.98 seconds left.

Texas Tech had a couple chances to win the game in regulation, but Jarrett Culver missed the first attempt. Virginia got the rebound but threw the ball out of bounds with a single second left, and Culver missed his second try on the in-bound.

___

10:10 p.m.

Texas Tech's bench is keeping coach Chris Beard's team alive against Virginia.

Brandone Francis has 15 points and Kyler Edwards has 10, helping to make up for off games from star guard Jarrett Culver and forward Tariq Owens. All told, the Texas Tech bench has outscored Virginia's backups 25-2 with just under 5 minutes left in the national title game.

The Red Raiders will need their backups to overcome a six-point deficit down the stretch.

Owens, who was trying to play through a sprained ankle, has already fouled out. He finished with just three points and five rebounds.

__

10:00 p.m.

Virginia is closing in on the school's first national title in basketball, and sharpshooter Kyle Guy is almost certainly closing in on the Final Four MVP award.

Guy, whose three foul shots with 0.6 seconds left beat Auburn in the semifinals, has hit four 3-pointers and has a game-high 18 points as Virginia leads 55-47 with 7:23 to go at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Red Raiders haven't made it easy, though.

Jarrett Culver has started to come alive in the second half, though he had a layup wiped away by a charging foul that would have made it 53-49. Ty Jerome beat the shot clock at the other end with a tough jumper, giving Virginia what amounted to a four-point shift.

__

9:45 p.m.

Virginia gets plenty of credit for its tight, aggressive man-to-man defense, but the Cavaliers have pulled ahead in the national title game in part because Texas Tech can't make a shot.

The Red Raiders missed their first five shots of the second half, and a couple of them were wide open looks. They've found some space on the perimeter against the Cav's pack-line defense, but so far the only one taking advantage of it has been Brandone Francis.

Matt Mooney, the hero of the Red Raiders' semifinal win with his barrage of 3-pointers, is 1 for 4 from the field and 0 for 2 from beyond the arc. And star guard Jarrett Culver missed his first eight shots before getting a pair of buckets in the lane.

Kyle Guy continues to pace Virginia with 15 points and it's 42-35 with 14:15 to play.

___

9:10 p.m.

Ty Jerome's buzzer-beating 3-pointer has Virginia 20 minutes away from a national title.

The Cavaliers and Texas Tech played to a stalemate most of the first half before Jerome buried a dead-on 3 to send coach Tony Bennett's team into the locker room with a 32-29 lead.

The second half could be decided by which star shows up.

Virginia's best NBA prospect, DeAndre Hunter, missed his first seven shots before getting a nifty up-and-under to go with 90 seconds left in the half. Tech counterpart Jarrett Culver, a projected lottery pick, is 0 for 6 from the field and has just three points in 17 minutes.

Kyle Guy leads the Cavs with 10 points. Davide Morretti and Brandone Francis have eight apiece for the Red Raiders.

___

9:01 p.m.

The tortillas are flying at U.S. Bank Stadium.

One of them even landed on the floor.

Texas Tech fans typically fling tortillas around at football games, but a whole bunch of them were smuggled into the student section at the national title game. The one that landed on the floor came after Texas Tech ripped off a 19-4 run to take a 25-21 lead in the game

Most of them were being tossed into the air, but the one that hit the elevated floor caused a stoppage in play and a reminder from the public address announcer not to throw things on the court.

___

8:53 p.m.

Texas Tech's Brandone Francis is playing inspired for his late friend Nipsey Hussle.

Francis has come off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers, packed around another 3 from teammate Kyler Edwards, to help the Red Raiders shake off a poor shooting start against Virginia in the national title game.

Francis's family was close friends with Hussle, a well-known rapper who was shot and killed outside of his Los Angeles clothing store last Sunday.

___

8:40 p.m.

The first salvo of the national title game has been thrown by Virginia.

The Cavaliers have been pounding the offensive boards to create second-chance opportunities, and Ty Jerome's 3-pointer and a dunk by Braxton Key forced Texas Tech's Chris Beard to call timeout.

Then, the Red Raiders' coach lit into star guard Jarrett Culver.

Culver has struggled throughout the tournament, and he still hasn't found his range at U.S. Bank Stadium. He's missed his first three shots, including a dunk that was swatted away, and clanked a free throw while struggling against Virginia's stingy defense.

The Cavaliers lead 11-6 midway through the first half.

___

8:30 p.m.

The national title game between Texas Tech and Virginia is underway.

If the rest of the game goes like the first four minutes, good luck staying awake.

The two defensive-minded teams are putting on a clinic at that end of the floor, each forcing the other into using the entire 30-second shot clock before throwing up off-balance heaves.

Virginia is 1 of 5 from the floor. Texas Tech is 0 for 4. Tech led 3-2.

As a result, the team that wins might just need to do something that is exceedingly rare for them: run. Texas Tech has already started to push the tempo off misses, trying to create open shots against the Cavs' pack-line defense before it has a chance to set up.