Disney drops official trailer for 'The Little Mermaid' during Oscars

"The Little Mermaid" is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2023, and those tuning into the Oscars got a sneak peak.

WASHINGTON — Fans got one step closer to being part of Ariel's world on Sunday night.

Halle Bailey, who stars as the red-headed mermaid princess, and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula, introduced the trailer's premiere at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

The two-minute trailer gave an extensive look at Ariel as she rescues Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric, from a shipwreck. Fans also got to see the mermaid princess in her iconic scene as yearns to be on the surface and hear Ursula's sinister laugh.

The trailer featured Ariel swimming in a field of jellyfishes, wandering the sea with dolphins and even leaning in for a kiss with Prince Eric. To date, Disney had only released teasers and sneak peeks of the live-action remake.

"Watch and you'll see, Some day I'll be, Part of your world!" The film's official account tweeted.

This star-studded film also features Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina.

Bailey teased fans on Wednesday with a new poster for the Disney remake. "The Little Mermaid" is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

check out the new poster for #TheLittleMermaid and see the official trailer debut during the #Oscars this Sunday on ABC💜🧜🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/mtOwMWUl3P — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 8, 2023

Last September, Disney unveiled the first look Bailey's Ariel with a teaser trailer at its fan expo D23 in Anaheim, California.