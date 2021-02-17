Literacy organization giving out free book sets for Read Across America Day

The 100-book sets can be ordered from the Literacy Empowerment Foundation through Feb. 18. A fee for shipping and handling must be paid.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Read Across America Day - a day celebrating reading and literacy - is scheduled for March 2, 2021. The Literacy Empowerment Foundation is giving out book sets to make sure every child has something to read for the holiday.

Thursday, Feb. 18 is the last day to apply for free books through the Reading Resource Project. The books can be ordered by any literacy-based effort - it doesn't to be sponsored or organized by a school or teacher.

Sets of 100 soft-cover books are available for multiple reading levels, including ones in Spanish, and include a variety of at least 10 different book titles.

The books themselves are free, but a shipping and handling fee of $0.88 per book ($88 per set) must be paid. Orders can be placed on the Literacy Empowerment Foundation website and most orders will ship within two weeks.

During the past year, the Literacy Empowerment Foundation has given out three million books to schools across the country. The organization gives out free books through the Reading Resource Project to celebrate literacy-based holidays including Read Across America Day, National Drop Everything and Read Day and Children's Book Week.

