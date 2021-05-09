There is hope: List of resources for suicide prevention, emotional support

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you or someone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, it is important to know: there is always hope, and there is help available.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you just want to talk or vent to someone, but don't feel like you are a danger to yourself, you can call 1-800-932-4616.

Another option is through The Samaritans, which offers an emotional support hotline for anyone feeling lonely, depressed or suicidal. You can call or text 877-870-4673.

LGBTQ+ youth who are dealing with suicidal thoughts or need a safe, judgment-free space to talk can use the Trevor Project Lifeline at 866-488-7386.

For those who aren't comfortable talking on the phone, you can use the Crisis Text Line. Just text 'HOME' to 741741 at any time and someone will answer you.

Here are a few resources and hospitals to help communities specifically in Kentucky and Indiana prevent suicide:

