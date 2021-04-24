Lindsay Lohan's father arrested in Florida, accused of taking kickbacks from rehab facility

Authorities say a Delray Beach-area drug treatment center paid more than $27,000 in kickbacks to either Lohan or a business he was associated with.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Actor Lindsay Lohan's estranged father has been arrested on charges that he illegally took kickbacks for referring patients to a Florida substance abuse treatment center.

Court documents show 60-year-old Michael Lohan faces five counts of patient brokering and one count of conspiracy to commit patient brokering.

Authorities say a Delray Beach-area drug treatment center paid more than $27,000 in kickbacks to either Lohan directly or to a Florida-based business he was associated with. Patient brokering has been linked to numerous instances of insurance fraud.

"Mr. Lohan was investigated by our Sober Homes Task Force and he’s being charged with receiving kickbacks for referring patients to drug treatment. Patient brokering corrupts our health care system because decisions are motivated by greed instead of a patient’s needs. This is our Task Force’s 117th arrest and will not be our last,” State Attorney Dave Aronberg told NBC news.

Mr. Lohan’s attorney told the Associated Press her client denies the allegations and looks forward to “having his day in court.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.