SpaceX made history Thursday night by launching the heaviest payload its ever had into space.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Two previous launch attempts for the Starlink mission were scrubbed last week for weather and then to "triple-check everything again."

The mission's goal is to move forward the company's plan to create a satellite network capable of providing affordable internet coverage to people all around the world.

CEO Elon Musk previously shared a photo on Twitter that showed the 60 Starlink satellites packing into the rocket's fairing. He added that this mission's payload comes in at 18.5 tons and is the heaviest-ever for the company.

The Falcon 9's first stage is the same one used previously in a September 2018 launch and again in January 2019.

RELATED: SpaceX bumps Falcon 9 launch due to high winds

SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage again on its droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The webcast for Thursday night's launch will go live about 15 minutes before liftoff.