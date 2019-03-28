NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In an effort to shift to digital retail, LifeWay Christian Resources is closing all 170 brick-and-mortar stores in 2019.

The Nashville-based company said it will continue to offer resources through their website LifeWay.com and through the LifeWay Customer Service Center. The company originally announced it would reduce the number of locations due to declining sales in January, but did not say how many.

"While we had hoped to keep some stores open, current market projections show this is no longer a viable option," LifeWay CEO Brad Waggoner said.

The timing of store closings will depend on local circumstances, the company said, but LifeWay expects all stores to close by the end of the year.

LifeWay had eight stores in Kentucky, including one on South Hurstbourne Parkway and one at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminar in Louisville, as well as a location at the Mall Park Center in Elizabethtown.