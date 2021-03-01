Life Is Good gives Baffert record 7th win in Sham

Baffert trained last year’s Sham winner Authentic, who later gave him a record-tying sixth Derby victory.

ARCADIA, Calif. — Heavily favored Life Is Good survived a mild threat late from stablemate Medina Spirit and went on to a three-quarters of a length victory in the $100,000 Sham Stakes at Santa Anita.

The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert earned 10 qualifying points for the May 1 race at Churchill Downs.

Baffert trained last year’s Sham winner Authentic, who later gave him a record-tying sixth Derby victory.

Baffert now has a record seven wins in the Grade 3 Sham.

Medina Spirit, also trained by Baffert, finished second. Parnelli was third as the 9-2 second choice.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED VIDEO