The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will roll out a series of new ads featuring former smokers trying to encourage people to quit the habit or not take it up at all. NBC News the ads also include the family of "Star Trek" legend Leonard Nimoy, talking about his addiction.

The new ads, expected to be rolled out sometime Monday, are the latest installment of the CDC's "Tips from former smokers" campaign. They feature former smokers who are disfigured or dealing with diseases because of their addiction.

"We'd be in the car, he'd be smoking. He'd walk around the house, the backyard, he'd have a cigarette in his hand, in bed. He'd smoke in bed. I mean he smoked everywhere," Nimoy's daughter, Julie, reportedly said.

Nimoy died in 2015 at age 83 of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The CDC says it "refers to a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. It includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis."

Nimoy tried to get the message out about the dangers of smoking before his death, reportedly tweeting, "I quit smoking 30 years ago. Not soon enough. I have COPD. Grandpa says, quit now!! LLAP." The LLAP was for his signature line as Spock, "Live long and prosper."

The CDC says its "Tips from former smokers" campaign has helped 9 million Americans try to quit smoking.