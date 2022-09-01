LEARNING IT ALL AGAIN: All-State swimmer making massive strides after breaking neck

Spencer Cobb broke three vertebrae jumping into a pond on Halloween. His new goal is to walk on his own to collect his diploma at graduation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An two-time MHSAA all-state swimmer watched his final season disappear in an instant after breaking his neck on Halloween. Spencer Cobb, a senior at Spring Lake High School, dared a friend to join him in a polar plunge into a nearby pond.

Spencer jumped in first. He landed awkwardly on a sand bank and immediately felt his extremities go numb. He didn't fall unconscious, instead, he was fully aware without the ability to help himself.

"I was under for about a minute before they realized that I wasn’t joking," Cobb said. "I remember trying to figure a way to turn myself to get up. I instantly knew I was debilitated."

Spencer's mom got a phone call from one of Spencer's friends. He was calm, but she could tell something had gone wrong. She dropped everything and rushed over. On her way, another mom called telling her an ambulance was taking her son to the hospital.

"That was really hard," said Allison Cobb, Spencer's mom. "People wanted answers. I didn’t have answers.”

Spencer was awake. His injury wasn't life threatening, but the next morning, surgery took longer than expected.

"Time kind of stopped," Allison said. "The first thing he said to me was ‘am I going to be in a wheelchair forever?'"

Marianne Mousigian, Spencer's rehab physician at Mary Free Bed talked about the importance of setting realistic expectations. The surgeon told Spencer it was likely he would never walk again. Spencer was determined to prove him wrong.

"This swim year was supposed to be the most important year," Spencer said. "It was very rough to hear I wasn’t going to be able to swim."

The Spring Lake Swim Team has kept Spencer's status as a team captain. They wear wristbands that say Swim for Spencer, and many have propped up their captain as he keeps recovering.

"I don’t think it’s possible to do more than they’ve done for me," he said. "They’ve been amazing to me so I can’t thank them enough."

But Spencer doesn't go down without a fight. His surgery was Nov. 1. On the 20th, he was already able to move his legs ever so slightly. He was able to use his arms to eat the day before. His family has been vigorously tracking his progress, which Allison says is a huge part of the mental recovery.

"It really puts things into perspective," she said. "It helps when he's having a rough day or thinking he hasn’t made progress we can flip back and say this is what you were doing two weeks ago."

Along the way, he's regained little bits of ability. From the first big win of moving his hands, to adjusting his mask under his own power, he's fought to recover every step of the way. Always the competitor, another milestone was moving chess pieces on his own.

View parts of Spencer's recovery process here:

"I would like reach across the board and swipe pieces," He said with a smile. "It would look like I was just angry."

Nobody at Mary Free Bed can beat Spencer at chess. And that competitive spirit has shown in other aspects of his rehab.

His ultimate goal is to regain his previous physical ability. In the short term, he wants to walk on his own to collect his diploma at graduation.

