Kyrie Irving's TV program calls for action in Breonna Taylor's death

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is joining rapper Common and others for a TV special calling for action following the death of Breonna Taylor.

Irving is producing “#SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR,” which will debut Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern on the PlayersTv digital and broadcast network.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times in Louisville, Kentucky, by plainclothes officers serving a narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13.

The broadcast will include specific calls for action, such as calls to city and state officials, voter registrations and social media posts calling attention to Taylor’s case.

