(INSIDE EDITION) -- This 6-month-old kitten was lucky to survive laundry night without even a single broken bone after getting caught in the washing machine for a full cycle.

Poppy is back to her happy and healthy self about a month after being pulled out of the washing machine of her Australian family’s home.

"It worried me after what happened, and I thought maybe she wouldn't like us, wouldn't let us cuddle her or pick her up, but she's totally back to normal,” owner Kim Burr of Launceston, Tasmania, told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "She's fully recovered back to her old ways of running and jumping off couches. You wouldn't know what she went through."

She explained it was a normal Friday night when she was doing laundry and getting ready for bed when she realized she hadn’t seen their family kitten in a while.

"I thought Poppy was on one of their beds, and they thought she was in with me in the lounge room," Burr said. "We got the biscuits out, looked through all the cupboards — we went all over the house, but we couldn't find her.”

It was only when the washing machine completed its cycle and Burr went to take the wet clothes out that she found poor Poppy, dripping wet and barely conscious.

Burr said the kitten must have jumped into the washing machine while it was still being loaded.

"I remember pulling all these clothes out and I found her,” Burr said. "I thought her neck was broken, she was limp, she wasn't breathing [well].”

The family immediately rushed Poppy to the Animal Medical Centre.

Dr. Tim Laws, who has been a veterinarian of 32 years, said Poppy was severely concussed, with water in her lungs, head injuries and a body temperature below normal.

"She must've been absolutely terrified whilst she was in there. It would have been very difficult,” Laws told ABC. “I suppose you're in with the clothes but the constant whacking of her head and gasping for air … it's probably not far from a [miracle]."

Surprisingly, however, Poppy had no broken bones, fractures or injuries that would be long-lasting.

“It's quite amazing that she's survived it and that she didn't drown,” Laws said. "I've seen some unusual things in my time, but I've never seen a cat do this before.”

Poppy was treated with IV fluids and sent home two days later.