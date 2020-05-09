ESPN's Herbstreit breaks into tears, urges help for Black people in fight against injustice

'Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are,' Herbstreit said, citing a quote attributed to Benjamin Franklin.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit broke down into tears Saturday morning, urging white people to do a better job helping Black people fight racial injustice.

"The Black community is hurting," Herbstreit said on ESPN's College Gameday Saturday. "How do you listen to these stories and not feel pain?"

Herbstreit then started getting emotional as he recounted the stories Black people have told about their personal encounters.

"I want to help, you know what I mean? It's like ... wearing a hoodie and uh, putting your hands at 10 and 2. 'Oh, God. I better look out because I'm wearing Nike gear.' Like, what? What are we talking about?" he said.

Herbstreit said white people can't relate to that, but they can listen.

"You can try to help because this is not OK. It's just not," Herbstreit said. "We gotta do better man. We gotta like lock arm-in-arm and be together and in a football locker room, that stuff is gone. Those barriers are gone."

As Herbstreit spoke, analyst Desmond Howard, who is Black, appeared to get choked up. Reporter Maria Taylor, who is also Black, wiped away tears. She had presented a round table discussion with several players prior to Herbstreit's comments.

Herbstreit said skipping practices and games are a "great" gesture but noted that players will go back the next day. He said more needs to be done to lead to change.

Herbstreit shared a quote he said that was from Benjamin Franklin which Stanford head coach David Shaw relayed to him.

"Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are," Herbstreit said.