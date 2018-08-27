Even Serena Williams, one of the more high-profile working moms, can't escape the nail-biting anxiety that comes for parents when they fly with small children.
Williams, 36, who makes her return to the US Open on Monday for the first time since having daughter Olympia, had her own harrowing adventure that is flying with babies.
Using the hashtag #ThisMama, Williams took to Twitter to recall flying with her 11-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
"The other day on a flight home Olympia insisted on running up and down the aisle and when I finally got her to sit still, she threw up all over me," Williams tweeted.
As Williams prepared to go back to work, she asked for a little support from fellow moms and dads. Using the hashtag, #ThisMama, Williams requested more humbling tales of parenthood.
Parents didn't hold back
Williams' Twitter post was liked more than 8,000 times and several hundred parents shared their own funny, horrifying and embarrassing moments.
Williams says she's 'stronger than ever'
Williams is going for her 24th Grand Slam title, her seventh at the US Open.
The tennis star has shared her experience as a new mom and the stress of juggling career and motherhood on social media, including her battle with postpartum depression. Her latest tweet continues to show that no one, not even one of the world's greatest athletes, is perfect.
Last week, Williams said in a Twitter post also featuring the hashtag #ThisMama – which is part of a new ad for Chase in which Williams recites lines from LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" – that she's "stronger than ever thanks to all of the love and support you've all shown me."