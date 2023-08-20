Meet the 4-year-old defying odds and illuminating hope

Kenzie's life has become a testament to the boundless possibilities that can emerge from even the most challenging circumstances.

VILLA RIDGE, Mo. — About 45 minutes from the heart of St. Louis, a landscape unfolds where boundaries seem nonexistent. Nestled within this picturesque expanse resides a spirited 4-year-old girl named Kenzie, who possesses a spirit that knows no limitations.

Kenzie's life has become a testament to the boundless possibilities that can emerge from even the most challenging circumstances. But amid this tapestry of hope, her story also serves as a poignant reminder of the value of every fleeting moment.

Kenzie's journey began with a precarious start, as she was swiftly whisked away to a Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit shortly after birth. In the days that followed, her parents were confronted with a devastating diagnosis: spinal muscular atrophy, a disorder that impacts the nerve cells controlling muscle movement. Kenzie's diagnosis was the most severe form—type 1.

Kenzie's parents, Sidney Knobel-Graves and Kody Graves, recall the overwhelming shock of the diagnosis."You're looking at this paper and looking at a child in front of you, and reading about this disease, and it's surreal. You don't believe it," Sidney said.

"You hope and pray that everything's gonna be normal and that she might not live to be two," Kody said.

However, in the face of this grim prognosis, a ray of hope emerged. Kenzie's family was introduced to Zolgensma, a groundbreaking treatment that holds the promise to transform lives. This gene therapy, discovered through research partly funded by the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), offers hope where once there was none. Although not a cure, Zolgensma represents a beacon of possibility.

As Sidney Knobel-Graves said, "It was a gene therapy and essentially provided the gene that she was missing."

This infusion of hope allowed Kenzie to achieve remarkable milestones that were once unimaginable. "She eventually began walking at 21 months. She pretty closely hit most of your typical milestones," said Sidney.

Kenzie's journey also aligns with the MDA's own path of perseverance. Founded when hope was a mere flicker in the distance, the organization has steadfastly worked for more than seven decades to propel medical breakthroughs. Today, that light shines brilliantly, illuminating countless lives like Kenzie's.

Sidney speaks of the MDA's role, saying, "MDA provided a community for us. They also provide resources and support." This support has been a lifeline for Kenzie's family, who live each day with gratitude for the compassionate hearts that rallied behind the MDA's purpose.

Kenzie's story is one of transformation—from confronting limitations to embodying liberation. Her resilience and the unwavering support of her family and the MDA stand as an inspiration, igniting hope for countless others who navigate the path of challenges with strength and determination.