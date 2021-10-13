Judge: Kentucky man sentenced in Capitol riot case

Robert Bauer was sentenced for entering the Capitol building January 6 after attending the "Stop the Steal" rally.

A Kentucky man has been sentenced in connection to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Documents from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia shows a recommended sentence for Robert Bauer.

Bauer was initially charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, as well as knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority, for participating in an insurrection.

The Cave City man attended the "Stop the Steal" rally in support of former President Donald Trump. After the rally, Bauer and his cousin Edward Hemenway, who was also sentenced, followed a crowd into the Capitol.

Closed circuit television stills show both Bauer and Hemenway entered the Capitol and in total the pair were inside the building for 17 minutes.

While inside Bauer and Hemenway took selfies in the crowd while brandishing middle fingers. Once outside, Bauer also took a photo standing on a military-style vehicle with government plates still brandishing middle fingers.

In an interview with the FBI, Bauer said, "I don’t feel like I done nothing terribly wrong."

After being charged in January, Bauer entered a plea agreement on a single count misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

The court recommended Bauer be sentenced to 30 days' incarceration and to pay $500 restitution. Documents say the sentence is to protect the community, promotes respect for the law and deters future crime by imposing restriction on his liberty.

