Kentuckians living in DC discuss safety measures ahead of Biden inauguration

From traffic pattern changes to military presence, residents are noticing major changes around their city before President-elect Joe Biden's swearing in.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Additional security measures are being implemented in the nation's capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday.

While the COVID-19 pandemic already changed plans for Biden's swearing in, the FBI has also warned of possible armed protests in D.C. Though some residents have plans to leave the area, many said they plan to stay home and watch the inauguration from their couches.

Kentucky native Dana Lea said was ready for her first presidential inauguration as a D.C. resident, but after the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6, she realized she'd have to wait.

"Of course, with COVID, we knew things with the inauguration would be different," Lea said. "People would need to respect distancing and mask wearing, but we never would never have imagined we couldn't go down to the mall and do that celebration with Biden there."

Lea has lived in the city since 2017, and said the military presence in the city and the road closures and reroutes are unlike anything she's ever experienced.

"I feel safe and far enough from the Capitol building," Lea said. "They have blocked off the mall completely to pedestrians and cars, there's National Guard at each street that's blocked off."

Kentucky National Guard soldiers arrived in D.C. over the weekend following Gov. Andy Beshear's announcement that 270 guardsmen would provide extra help after the insurrection.

"It is our duty to provide these great Kentuckians to ensure that peaceful transition of power occurs and to stand up to domestic terror when we see it," Beshear said in a briefing Jan. 14. "I'm proud that our guardsmen and women will be there to protect our nation and to ensure safety."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a similar authorization, sending 625 National Guard members to D.C. through Jan. 22.

Jacob Skeeters, another born-and-raised Kentuckian, has lived in D.C. since 2008, now living with his wife and two young children.

"We're getting through," Skeeters said. "We're monitoring things, we're not just sticking our heads in the sand and going about our business."

Skeeters said his family plans to stay in the city during the inauguration, but has made plans if things start getting out of hand.

"Amongst everything else, this is kind of just the icing on the cake," Skeeters said. "If D.C. and the rest of the country can get through Wednesday night into Thursday, there'll be a nice shining light."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.