LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby winning horse Country House has been retired because of a foot ailment.

Country House finished second in the 2019 Derby as a 65-1 shot and was placed first after Maximum Security was disqualified.

The colt became the first winner disqualified for interference in the Derby's 145-year history, leading to an agonizing wait and an eventual stunning reversal.

Country House finished second in the slop before objections were raised, causing a 20-minute delay while stewards repeatedly reviewed several angles of video footage before he was elevated into the winner's circle.

That race in May at Churchill Downs was his last.

The 4-year-old developed laminitis in his right front foot and was hospitalized last summer to treat the condition. Blackwood Stables says there were steps taken to save Country House but that he'll never race again.

Trainer Bill Mott tells The Associated Press he thought the Kentucky Derby was a sign of better things to come for Country House.

