Kellogg's reaches tentative agreement with union after 8 week strike

Kellogg's said the union is scheduled to vote on the agreement on Sunday, which is two months after the cereal plant workers went on strike.

WASHINGTON — Kellogg's has announced that it has reached a tentative deal with the union representing its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union plans to vote on the agreement on Sunday, Dec. 5, and results are expected early next week.

The strike, which has been underway since Oct. 5, includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee, that make all of Kellogg’s brands of cereal, including Frosted Flakes and Apple Jacks.

One key aspect of the strike focused on how to address the two-tiered system of wages Kellogg's uses that gives newer workers less pay and fewer benefits. Currently, as much as 30% of the workforce at the plants receives those lower wages, creating a wedge within the union's ranks.

The company said the tentative agreement includes wage increases for all employees and a "accelerated, defined path" for workers to move up to the higher legacy pay level.