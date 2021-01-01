x
Jury: Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges; Here's reaction to the verdict in Louisville

Jurors found Derek Chauvin guilty of 2nd-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial notified the judge around 1:45 p.m on Tuesday, they had reached verdicts on the three charges. 

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Each charge had to be deliberated separately.

Shortly after the verdict was read, Derek Chauvin's bail was revoked, he was handcuffed and taken back to jail.

He will be sentenced in eight weeks. 

Bystander video viewed around the world, and multiple police body cameras, captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds in the street outside Cup Foods that night. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and Judge Peter Cahill later reinstated a third-degree murder charge against him.

Verdict reaction in Louisville

Some voiced their thoughts on Twitter and Facebook. 

Breonna Taylor's mom Tamika Palmer tweeted this:

Breonna Taylor's sister Ju’Niyah Palmer tweeted her reaction after the verdict was read by the judge. 

Sadiqa Reynolds, CEO of Louisville Urban League tweeted the verdict brought her some relief but the fight is not over. 

Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted his thoughts on the verdict and police reform.

