Jury: Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges; Here's reaction to the verdict in Louisville

Jurors found Derek Chauvin guilty of 2nd-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial notified the judge around 1:45 p.m on Tuesday, they had reached verdicts on the three charges.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Each charge had to be deliberated separately.

Shortly after the verdict was read, Derek Chauvin's bail was revoked, he was handcuffed and taken back to jail.

He will be sentenced in eight weeks.

Verdict reaction in Louisville

Some voiced their thoughts on Twitter and Facebook.

Breonna Taylor's mom Tamika Palmer tweeted this:

Today justice has been served but we are not fighting for justice for all of the victims and families for haven’t received theirs 💯



This isn’t over #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #AdamToledo #JacobBlake #DaunteWright #SeanMonterrosa — Tamika Palmer (@TamikaPalmer911) April 20, 2021

Breonna Taylor's sister Ju’Niyah Palmer tweeted her reaction after the verdict was read by the judge.

THANK YOU GOD! FINALLY JUSTICE FOR George Floyd!!! — Ju (@ju_niyahh) April 20, 2021

Sadiqa Reynolds, CEO of Louisville Urban League tweeted the verdict brought her some relief but the fight is not over.

I do not have the words to express the relief I feel. The fight is not over but this trial has moved the arc of justice. — Sadiqa (@SadiqaReynolds) April 20, 2021

Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted his thoughts on the verdict and police reform.

My statement regarding the Chauvin verdict. pic.twitter.com/A2bgc3n8Kk — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) April 20, 2021