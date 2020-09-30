Judge approves $800M Las Vegas shooting settlement

The announcement comes on the eve of the third anniversary of the deadliest shooting in recent U.S. history.

A court on Wednesday approved a total of $800 million in payouts from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.

The action makes final a deal announced earlier this month that settles dozens of lawsuits on the eve of the third anniversary of the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort.

Clark County District Court Judge Linda Bell, in a brief order, cited “near-unanimous participation in the settlement among potential claimants.”

Authorities said more than 22,000 people were attending an outdoor country music festival when a gunman firing from windows on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay rained rapid-fire bullets into the crowd.

MGM Resorts, owner of the Mandalay Bay and the concert venue, acknowledged no liability. It will pay $49 million, while its insurance companies will pay $751 million.

Attorney Robert Eglet, the plaintiffs’ lawyer who spent a year arranging details, said amounts to be disbursed will be determined by two retired judges and he’s hopeful that payments will begin going out by the end of the year.