Warner Bros. has dropped their first look at Todd Philip's upcoming "Joker." The teaser offers a glimpse at the iconic villain's origin story.

The trailer is set to Nat King Cole's "Smile," and doesn't actually offer much in terms of plot, but does set up the dark tone of the upcoming film. Joaquin Phoenix plays the titular character, a dejected man trying to find work as a clown in Gotham. The world is not kind to him. Phoenix's character is assaulted and terrorized, and we see him go from momma's boy to deranged villain.

"I used to think that my life was a tragedy," he says. "But now I realize it's a comedy."

Philips said that the film will be a standalone story apart from the DC extended universe, which includes "Wonder Woman," " Aquaman," and "Shazam!."

"Joker" hits theaters October 4. Watch the trailer here.