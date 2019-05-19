The box office has a new king and his name is John Wick.

The third installment of the hyper violent Keanu Reeves franchise has taken the top spot at the North American box office and ended the three-week reign of "Avengers: Endgame." Studios on Sunday say "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" has grossed an estimated $57 million in its opening weekend.

"Avengers: Endgame" slid to second place in its fourth weekend with $29.4 million. Domestically, it's now second only to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu" placed third with $24.8 million and "A Dog's Journey" opened in fourth with an underwhelming $8 million.

The young adult adaptation "The Sun Is Also a Star" fizzled in its debut, grossing only $2.6 million and landing in eighth place.