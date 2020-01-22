Hear Roberts' comments the tweet below.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts admonished both legal teams at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump early Wednesday morning after arguments starting getting personal.

The comments came after heated arguments by Rep. Jerry Nadler representing the House, and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone representing the president that included some biting insults. They were presenting arguments on a proposed amendment to subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton to testify.

"I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president's counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world's greatest deliberative body," Roberts said. "One reason it has earned that title is because its members avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse.

"I do think those addressing the Senate should remember where they are," he added.

The amendment to subpoena Bolton was tabled along party lines, 53-47 in favor of Republicans. The vote count was the same for ten other amendments through the course of the day. One separate amendment had a vote of 52-48 in favor of Republicans.

Roberts' admonishment and the vote on the Bolton amendment came just before 1 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Nearly an hour later, as the day was wrapping up. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thanked Roberts on behalf of the senators for his patience.

"It comes with the job," Roberts said.