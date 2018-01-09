WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain’s funeral Saturday had the feel and gravity of the memorial for a head of state as three former presidents and a who’s who of Washington and world gathered at the National Cathedral for his service.

McCain's hearse arrived at the cathedral shortly before 9:30 as bells tolled for the centerpiece of the three-day event honoring his life as war hero, lion of the Senate and exemplar of values of duty to his country. Military service members carried his flag-draped casket into the Episcopal church that has hosted three presidential funerals.

Among the early arrivals at the cathedral was McCain’s mother, 106-year-old Roberta McCain, has arrived in a wheelchair. Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter, and her husband, presidential adviser Jared Kushner, were surprise guests as the president himself was not invited. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton joined the roster of the most senior former and current officials.

Other notables included Republican congressional leaders, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including Adm. John Richardson, chatted with senators. Also attending were former Secretary of State John Kerry, a Senate colleague of McCain's and also a Vietnam War veteran, and former Defense Secretaries Ash Carter and Leon Panetta.

Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, the Democrat from Arizona, along with her husband, Mark Kelly, the astronaut and retired Navy captain. Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright also arrived for the memorial. Comedian Jay Leno also took a seat as organ music played.

PHOTOS: John McCain's funeral in Washington, DC

The guest list featured a host of foreign dignitaries, including Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela, and the current and former secretaries general of NATO. Expected attendees also included representatives from Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Taiwan.

McCain had been an outspoken advocate of Ukraine and regularly assailed Russia for its annexation of Crimea and fomenting dissent there. As well, McCain was a champion of NATO, in contrast with Trump who has regularly bashed it.

Before the service, McCain's family gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol as military service members carried McCain's casket down the steps to a waiting hearse. The motorcade carrying the senator's body from the U.S. Capitol departed the Capitol shortly after 8:40 a.m.

The vehicles passed in front of the White House. President Donald Trump, who pointedly was not invited to any of the events in the three days honoring McCain, had feuded frequently with the senator.

President Trump was at the White House and had no public events on his schedule Saturday. But as the morning unfolded, the president did take to Twitter to take digs at his own Justice Department and the FBI, once again. The president tweeted out a conservative advocacy group’s contentions about the famed dossier being “fake.”

En route to the cathedral, McCain's hearse paused at the memorial, where Cindy McCain, joined by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, laid a ceremonial wreath honoring those who died during the Vietnam War.

His daughter Meghan McCain sobbed and leaned on her sister Bridget. A ribbon wrapped the wreath bearing the words, In Memory of All Who Served.

Veterans, families and signs of support filled the area around the iconic black wall at the memorial site. Some embraced and held back tears while others just passed through on a Saturday morning run. McCain, a Navy pilot, was held prisoner in North Vietnam for more than five years.

Shirley Whiteaker of Knoxville said she came to Washington after she heard news of McCain's death to show support for his wife Cindy McCain and her family.

"They have done so much for this country," she said of the entire McCain family.

McCain died Aug. 25 of brain cancer. He was 81.

The invitation-only national memorial service celebrating the senator's life began about 10 a.m.

Bush, Obama, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger will give tributes.

McCain's daughter Meghan will also speak, and daughter Sidney will give a reading. McCain's son Jimmy will read the poem "The Requiem."

McCain's close friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will read from the gospels.

Bush was McCain's rival in the 2000 presidential race. The senator withdrew after losing a series of primaries to Bush on Super Tuesday. McCain later supported his former adversary.

As the GOP nominee in 2008, McCain lost to Obama. In McCain's concession speech at the Arizona Biltmore, he graciously spoke of the significance of Obama's win, as the first African-American to hold the presidency.

On Sunday, McCain will be buried in the cemetery at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Services will be private.

Contributing: Erin Kelly, Richard Wolf, Anne Ryman

