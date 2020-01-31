John Delaney, a former Maryland congressman, has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. He announced his decision on CNN.

In a statement on his website, Delaney said he decided to withdraw from the race so he doesn't take support away from other moderate candidates. He encouraged his fellow Democratic candidates to focus on "the growing opportunity inequalit that exists in both Rural America and struggling urban communities."

"Let’s stop the nonsense of unrealistic and divisive campaign promises and be the party the American people need – a decent, unifying, future-focused and common-sense party," he wrote.

Delaney was the first Democrat to declare his candidacy, announcing he would be running for the Democratic nomination in July of 2017, just months after President Trump took office.

Delaney did not endorse another Democratic candidate, but told CNN he would support the Democratic nominee regardless of who gets the nomination.