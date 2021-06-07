The comedian used the line to open a bit he dubbed, "This week in Florida."

TAMPA, Fla. — Comedian Jimmy Kimmel had a harsh comparison for the Sunshine State when he called it "America's North Korea."

The comment came during a recent broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

In the bit, posted by the Twitter user The Post Millenial and others, Kimmel talks about Gov. DeSantis' recent announcement kicking off the state's 2021 Python Challenge in the Everglades.

"In America's North Korea, the Sunshine State, from time to time, we enjoy taking a look at what's going on, and tonight we are doing it again in a Gov. DeSantis edition of 'This Week in Florida,'" Kimmel said before a clip of the governor played.

Then Kimmel jokes that all the prizes are pythons.

Alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel calls Florida "America's North Korea." pic.twitter.com/uGzutPLxC4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 4, 2021

Gov. DeSantis was in the Everglades Thursday to help get things started for the snake hunt.

The goal of the challenge is to raise awareness about the invasive snake species and the threats they can pose to the state's ecology, according to the competition's website. Plus, the competition helps bring out more people to help remove Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

It kicks off at 8 a.m. July 9 and ends at 5 p.m. on July 18. Registration is now open and costs $25.

The prize for the most pythons caught is $2,500. And that's not the only way to make money out there. Cash prizes will also be awarded to the runner-ups for most pythons caught and for the longest and second-longest snakes caught.

It is illegal for anyone to release nonnative species such as Burmese pythons into the wild. FWC says owners who violate this law are responsible for most of the snakes that are harmful to the Everglades.

If you spot these types of snakes, you can report them directly to FWC by calling the Exotic Species Hotline at 888-IveGot1 (888-483-4681), visiting IveGot1.org or using the free IVEGOT1 app.