Ken Jennings to host first 'Jeopardy!' episodes airing in January

'Jeopardy!' announced a series of interim hosts will take over as production is set to resume following the passing of Alex Trebek.

"Jeopardy!" announced Monday that it will resume production of the game show next week with a series of interim guests hosts, starting with its “Greatest of All Time” champion: Ken Jennings.

"We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced," the show posted on Twitter.

The first guest-hosted episodes will air Jan. 11, 2021.

"There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January," Jennings tweeted.

Trebek, 80, passed away earlier this month following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," "Jeopardy!" Executive Producer Mike Richards in a statement. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

"Jeopardy!" had previously announced Trebek's final episode would air Christmas Day. The show gave an updated schedule Monday and said the final episodes will now air the week of Jan. 4, 2021.

The show will air what it says is 10 of Trebek's best episodes the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.