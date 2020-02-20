NEW YORK — Jennifer Lawrence will star in the Adam McKay comedy "Don't Look Up" for Netflix.

The streaming giant on Wednesday announced that it acquired the project.

McKay, who wrote the script, will direct the film about two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn of an approaching asteroid heading for Earth.

“I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence," McKay said. "She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite act,' and the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

Lawrence has been little seen on the big screen lately, most recently co-starring in last year's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

The 29-year-old actress took a roughly two-year hiatus from acting but has recently returned to work. Shooting on "Don't Look Up" is set to begin in April.

Following “Don’t Look Up”, Lawrence will star in and produce “Mob Girl” to be directed by Paolo Sorrentino for Universal Pictures through Excellent Cadaver’s first-look film deal and partnership with Makeready.

McKay’s most recent feature VICE went on to receive eight Academy Award nominations. In 2016, McKay won the Academy Award, BAFTA and WGA for Best Adapted Screenplay with his co-writer Charles Randolph for The Big Short.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

“Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end," Scott Stuber, head of Netflix films said.